devRantron

An open source devRant client.

Built for the community by the community.

For all other linux platforms, please use this link

Choose Your Theme

Choose from some preset themes or Create a theme of your own! Share your themes with other community members.

Pick Emojis and Save Drafts

Writing a long rant? Save it so that you can continue again later. Pick from 100s of emojis using the Emoji Picker.

Autocomplete Usernames in Comments

No more copying and pasting! Just type @ to get autocomplete when typing comments.

Real Time Notifications and Auto Start

Get real time notifications from devrant and get notified in any operating system. Love devRant too much? devRantron will auto start when you login in your OS (can be configured in settings).

Compact Mode

Choose your size! Use compact mode for a distraction-free UI.

Contributors

Tahnik Project Lead
Dacexi UI/UX Lead
SirWindfield CI/CD Lead
DRSDavidSoft Developer
PhantomBKB Developer
nblackburn Developer
CozyPlanes Developer
olback Domain Provider

GitHub

You can contribute to this project over on gitHub.com/tahnik/devRantron. Make sure to read the " Code of Conduct" and " Contributing" guides before contributing.

You can also report issues and bugs you find over at the Issue Tracker.