Choose from some preset themes or Create a theme of your own! Share your themes with other community members.
Writing a long rant? Save it so that you can continue again later. Pick from 100s of emojis using the Emoji Picker.
No more copying and pasting! Just type @ to get autocomplete when typing comments.
Get real time notifications from devrant and get notified in any operating system. Love devRant too much? devRantron will auto start when you login in your OS (can be configured in settings).
Choose your size! Use compact mode for a distraction-free UI.
You can contribute to this project over on gitHub.com/tahnik/devRantron. Make sure to read the " Code of Conduct" and " Contributing" guides before contributing.
You can also report issues and bugs you find over at the Issue Tracker.