For all other linux platforms, please use this link

Get real time notifications from devrant and get notified in any operating system. Love devRant too much? devRantron will auto start when you login in your OS (can be configured in settings).

No more copying and pasting! Just type @ to get autocomplete when typing comments.

Writing a long rant? Save it so that you can continue again later. Pick from 100s of emojis using the Emoji Picker.

Choose from some preset themes or Create a theme of your own! Share your themes with other community members.

GitHub

You can contribute to this project over on gitHub.com/tahnik/devRantron. Make sure to read the " Code of Conduct" and " Contributing" guides before contributing.

You can also report issues and bugs you find over at the Issue Tracker.